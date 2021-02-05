NBA Rumors: League, NBAPA Agree To Hold All-Star Game In Atlanta

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears there will be an NBA All-Star Game after all.

The event was canceled back in November due to COVID-19 concerns. It originally was scheduled to take place in Indianapolis.

Talks began ramping up in January about holding the game in March, and they look to have come to fruition.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, will host the All-Star Game.

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to host the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides are finalizing details of the plan as soon as Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2021

The New York Times’ Marc Stein provided additional details.

The Hawks’ State Farm Arena is emerging as the likely All-Star Game site, sources say



Discussions continue on various All-Star fronts but momentum is indeed building for a dunk contest and 3-point contest to be attached to the March 7 All-Star Game — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2021

It doesn’t appear to be a hit with everyone, though, as Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox thinks it’s a “stupid” idea to hold the event.

Well, you can’t please everyone.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images