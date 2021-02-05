NBA Rumors: League, NBAPA Agree To Hold All-Star Game In Atlanta

It appears there will be an NBA All-Star Game after all.
The event was canceled back in November due to COVID-19 concerns. It originally was scheduled to take place in Indianapolis.
Talks began ramping up in January about holding the game in March, and they look to have come to fruition.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, will host the All-Star Game.
The New York Times’ Marc Stein provided additional details.
It doesn’t appear to be a hit with everyone, though, as Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox thinks it’s a “stupid” idea to hold the event.
Well, you can’t please everyone.