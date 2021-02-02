NBA Rumors: League, Players Target This Date, City For All-Star Game

The NBA’s biggest stars might shine together soon.

The NBA and NBPA are progressing toward an agreement to stage the 2021 NBA-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowsk reported Tuesday, citing sources. The game would feature the Eastern Conference All-Stars teaming up to face their Western Conference counterparts in a return to a traditional format.

Instead of holding the skills competitions over an entire weekend, the All-Star Game and aforementioned events reportedly would take place on one night during the NBA’s mid-season break.

Players will be able to opt out of the All-Star Game, but the league and players union are growing increasingly confident enough stars will participate in the game.

The NBA originally intended to stage All-Star Weekend in February in Indianapolis, but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the league to postpone the showcase event.