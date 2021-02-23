NESN Logo Sign In

Has Kristaps Porzingis become expendable in the NBA trade market due to his failure to play the part of Robin?

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly are gauging the trade market for Porzingis, NBA sources told Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer in recent days. The Mavs reportedly are doing so as part of their effort to acquire the ideal second-fiddle to superstar guard Luka Doncic, and their willingness to shop Porzingis suggests they believe he lacks the defensive prowess required to be the No. 2 option on a contending team.

“They’ve kicked the tires on everybody on their roster that’s not named Luka,” a person with knowledge of the Mavs’ thinking said. “You know (president of basketball operations) Donnie (Nelson); they’re always tinkering.”

“They’ve definitely sniffed around on him,” an NBA assistant general manager told Fischer. “They’re taking the temperature because they know at some point it’s gonna come around.”

Porzingis is averaging 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and has a close friendship with Doncic. However, his struggles with defense and injuries have yet to convince the Mavs to pair him with Doncic over the long term.