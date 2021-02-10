NBA Writers Recommend Celtics Make These Trades Ahead Of Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

Danny Ainge and his staff will decide how the Boston Celtics approach the NBA trade deadline, but a pair of writers have some advice.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix and Michael Pina on Tuesday proposed trades they “want to see” the Celtics make ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

The deals center around New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick and Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., whom Mannix and Pina believe would upgrade Boston’s bench.

Mannix wants the Celtics to acquire Redick in exchange for a lottery-protected first-round draft pick.

“Is a first-round pick too much to give up for a 36-year-old two guard who has struggled with his shot? Maybe, but Boston badly needs experienced bench help and Redick comes with 110 postseason games on his résumé,” Mannix wrote. “The Celtics are a natural trading partner: Boston has a $28.5 million trade exception, enabling them to absorb Redick’s $13 million salary without shipping a contract back. And with Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin hoarding first round picks, the Celtics can offer another, and do it comfortably in the fact that it will likely land in the mid-20s.

“Redick’s shooting woes have been bizarre, but he has started to come around recently and a change of scenery to a contender could kick-start him. It’s a calculated risk for Boston, which shouldn’t rely on an inexperienced second unit in the playoffs.”

The Celtics are among three teams the Pelicans reportedly are focusing on as potential trade partners for Redick. However, he wouldn’t meet the Celtics’ biggest need, which Ainge named last week as “shooting with size.”

Nevertheless, Mannix now has insisted multiple times on the record that Boston should target Redick.

Pina wants to see the Celtics land Hardaway on a rental deal in exchange for their unprotected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“Boston absorbs Hardaway Jr.’s expiring $18.9 million contract into the $28.5 million trade exception … ,” Pina wrote. “Hardaway Jr. was the third-leading scorer on the best offense in NBA history last season. But with Dallas currently 9-14 and far from guaranteed to even make the playoffs, it makes sense for them to grab a draft pick (the trade chip they need) and prepare for a significant summer — their last to spend big money on free agents before Luka Dončić gets his max extension.

“Despite making 39.1 percent of 8.0 three-point attempts per game this season, Hardaway Jr. was moved to the bench last week. The Celtics could use that outside shooting to space the floor for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker. It’s an ideal role for THJ, a skilled offensive weapon who should embrace the chance to up his value in Boston before he hits the open market.”

Like Redick, Hardaway also wouldn’t meet Boston’s stated need for size.

Various executives reportedly believe the Celtics are “up to something” on the NBA trade market. The arrival of Redick and/or Hardaway sound unlikely at this point, but at least we know where Mannix and Pena stand.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images