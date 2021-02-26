NESN Logo Sign In

NESN on Thursday announced the broadcast schedule for the 2021 Red Sox’s spring training, which will include 11 Red Sox spring training games leading into the 2021 Major League Baseball season. The first televised matchup will be the Grapefruit League home opener between the Red Sox and Atlanta Braves on Monday, March 1 at 1 p.m. ET from JetBlue Park. NESN’s coverage of the 2021 Red Sox spring training is presented by Nissan.

NESN will produce nine home games live from JetBlue Park and will air two away games from Minnesota and Atlanta. NESN’s play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien will call the action for the majority of the games, with Tom Caron joining the schedule for select play-by-play games. They will be joined alongside one of NESN’s Red Sox color analysts including Lenny DiNardo, Dennis Eckersley and Jerry Remy. The full schedule on NESN is as follows:

Day Date Opp. Time Network Monday 3/1/2021 vs. ATL 1:00 p.m. NESN Saturday 3/6/2021 vs. MIN 1:00 p.m. NESN Sunday 3/7/2021 at ATL 1:00 p.m. NESN Saturday 3/13/2021 vs. ATL 1:00 p.m. NESN+ Sunday 3/14/2021 at MIN 1:00 p.m. NESN Friday 3/19/2021 vs. TB 1:00 p.m. NESN Sunday 3/21/2021 vs. PIT 1:00 p.m. NESN Wednesday 3/24/2021 at BAL 6:00 p.m. NESN Thursday 3/25/2021 vs. MIN 6:00 p.m. NESN+ Sunday 3/28/2021 vs. MIN 1:00 p.m. NESN Tuesday 3/30/2021 vs. ATL 1:00 p.m. NESN

The Red Sox will begin the regular season at Fenway Park on Thursday, April 1 at 2 p.m. ET against the Baltimore Orioles on NESN. To download the full Spring Training and regular season schedules direct to your calendar, visit NESN.com/schedule. Follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for real-time updates and action from Fort Myers.

