NESN Debates: Our ‘Expert’ Picks For Buccaneers-Chiefs Super Bowl LV

OK, everyone, pencils down.

We’ve had two weeks to dissect Super Bowl LV, which pits Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, it’s time to let the teams’ play do the talking.

But first, we must unveil our official picks, taking into account all that we’ve learned — or think we’ve learned — leading up to Sunday’s championship showdown at Raymond James Stadium.

These picks are straight up, with no point spreads involved. However, if you’re interested in our against-the-spread picks, click here. Or listen to the season finale of “The Spread” podcast below.

Without further ado, here’s how our NESN Digital team sees things shaking out with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance.

Doug Kyed: Chiefs 31-27 (MVP: Patrick Mahomes)

Zack Cox: Chiefs 31-27 (MVP: Patrick Mahomes)

Boring, I know. And the Eric Fisher injury did give me some pause. But the Chiefs are the better team. They become the first since the 2003-04 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Ricky Doyle: Chiefs 28-23 (MVP: Patrick Mahomes)

The Bucs’ margin for error is too razor thin. Kansas City’s offense will move the ball creatively, likely taking advantage of Tampa Bay’s linebackers in coverage, while the Chiefs’ defense — a unit everyone is sleeping on — will produce a game-changing turnover.

Adam London: Chiefs 34-28 (MVP: Travis Kelce)

I believe Kansas City’s stingy pass defense will make life difficult for Brady, and the Chiefs’ offense will do what it usually does. The Buccaneers have had some trouble defending tight ends this season, which could open the door for a monster performance from Travis Kelce.

Logan Mullen: Chiefs 38-34 (MVP: Patrick Mahomes)

Dakota Randall: Bucs 33-27 (MVP: Leonard Fournette)

Lauren Campbell: Bucs 28-24 (MVP: Tom Brady)

Abigail Adams: Bucs 32-27 (MVP: Tom Brady)

Alex Francisco: Chiefs 28-24 (MVP: Patrick Mahomes)

No big deal, but ahead of the 2020 NFL season, a few months ago, I correctly predicted on this very website we’d see the Chiefs defeating the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. I have no reason to stray from that prediction after what I’ve seen this season.

Sean McGuire: Chiefs 31-24 (MVP: Patrick Mahomes)

Patrick McAvoy: Bucs 35-31 (MVP: Tom Brady)

Marcus O’Mard: Chiefs by 40 (MVP: Patrick Mahomes)

Ben Watanabe: Chiefs (MVP: Patrick Mahomes)

Meredith Gorman: Bucs

