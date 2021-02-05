NESN Logo Sign In

It might feel impossible to predict what’s going to happen Sunday when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

But that won’t stop us from trying.

We canvassed our NESN Digital team for “random predictions” ahead of the NFL’s championship showdown. After all, the Super Bowl — and all that comes with it — always has the potential to get weird.

Here’s what each person saw in their crystal ball.

Ben Watanabe: Something mildly unusual and not all that compelling will happen during the halftime show, and everyone will be talking about it for the next week like it’s somehow way more interesting or funny than it actually is.

Ricky Doyle: Patrick Mahomes will catch a touchdown pass. Hey, we saw Nick Foles catch one as part of the “Philly Special” in Super Bowl LII. And then-Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is a disciple of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, one of the game’s great offensive minds.

Marcus O’Mard: At least three commercials will be among the all-time best. Many creative types have had a lot of time to come up with new stuff that will blow us all away.

Doug Kyed: Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will keep his streak alive and pick off a pass in his fourth straight postseason game.

Zack Cox: Tom Brady will continue his bizarre trend of never scoring a first-quarter touchdown in the Super Bowl. He’s 9-for-9 so far.

Adam London: I have a feeling there will be a special teams touchdown, most likely from the Chiefs. Kansas City was the only team in the regular season to log a score via both punt return and kick return. The Buccaneers haven’t recorded a kick or punt return touchdown this season, but don’t sleep on Jaydon Mickens. The fifth-year pro has serious speed.

Logan Mullen: No one will reach the 100-yard receiving mark. Both quarterbacks have an embarrassment of riches on offense, so there’s going to be a lot of mouths to feed, and they’ll do just that.

Dakota Randall: Both teams will miss an extra point.

Lauren Campbell: Tom Brady will rush (or sneak) for two touchdowns.

Abigail Adams: The refs somehow will find a way to be the star of the game. I don’t know how. I don’t know when. But it’s inevitable, right?

Alex Francisco: Gambling on prop bets for the big game? I’d slam the under on the national anthem being sung in less than two minutes. This year, it will be performed by Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church. While soul vocalist Sullivan has the pipes to belt out the Star Spangled Banner as long as she wants, and as much as I love Church, I don’t think the country singer will be able to hang holding longer notes.

Sean McGuire: Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, the pride of North Attleboro High Schools, enters Super Bowl LV with 22-to-1 odds to score a touchdown. We love the value and can just see one of those wild Andy Reid play calls at the goal line.

Patrick McAvoy: Tyreek Hill and Mike Evans each will have at least one touchdown of 30 or more yards.

Meredith Gorman: I see it being a high scoring game — lots of offense and fun to watch.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images