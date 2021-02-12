NESN Logo Sign In

NESN recently stopped by Colony Liquors to check out what they had going on.

The Auburn, Mass. beer retailer has you covered with all of your Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer needs when watching Boston Bruins hockey on NESN.

Find out more about local beer retailers around with Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers in the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show” above, presented by Bud Light.

Find a Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer at your local beer retailer or locate a delivery retailer at www.budlight.com/delivery.