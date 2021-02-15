Nets’ Kevin Durant Will Miss At Least Two Games WIth Hamstring Injury

He's sidelined again

by

Kevin Durant is out.

Again.

The Brooklyn Nets announced Sunday the star forward would miss at least the next two games due to a left hamstring strain.

He won’t return to the court until Thursday at the earliest.

This is just the latest setback for both Durant and the Nets. He missed a week earlier this month after being ruled out due to health and safety protocols. He wasn’t too pleased with how it went down, either.

Durant’s first game back with the team was Saturday. Now, he’s back on the bench.

More NBA:

Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker Confident Celtics Can Turn Season Around

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related