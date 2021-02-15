NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Durant is out.

Again.

The Brooklyn Nets announced Sunday the star forward would miss at least the next two games due to a left hamstring strain.

He won’t return to the court until Thursday at the earliest.

This is just the latest setback for both Durant and the Nets. He missed a week earlier this month after being ruled out due to health and safety protocols. He wasn’t too pleased with how it went down, either.

Durant’s first game back with the team was Saturday. Now, he’s back on the bench.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images