New Smyrna Race-Track Employee Dead After Altercation Between Teams

Tempers boiled over at a Florida race-track Sunday, and the consequences ultimately were deadly.

New Smyrna Speedway employee Russell Crews died Sunday morning after he suffered a medical emergency at the Florida track following a brawl between competing teams. Witnesses told the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Crews, 59, WOFL Crews helped break up a fight involving 12-plus people before having the ultimately fatal medical episode, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office news release on death of New Smyrna Speedway employee Russell Crews following a fight last night: pic.twitter.com/bFrtURlI5k — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 7, 2021

New Smyrna Speedway mourned Crews’ death in a Facebook post.

Police are investigating Crews’ death but don’t believe anyone involved in the altercation caused his medical episode.

“At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence of a direct link between Crews’ death and any specific actions of anyone involved in the altercation,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, per WOFL.

