New Smyrna Race-Track Employee Dead After Altercation Between Teams

Tempers boiled over at a Florida race-track Sunday, and the consequences ultimately were deadly.
New Smyrna Speedway employee Russell Crews died Sunday morning after he suffered a medical emergency at the Florida track following a brawl between competing teams. Witnesses told the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Crews, 59, WOFL Crews helped break up a fight involving 12-plus people before having the ultimately fatal medical episode, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.
New Smyrna Speedway mourned Crews’ death in a Facebook post.
Police are investigating Crews’ death but don’t believe anyone involved in the altercation caused his medical episode.
“At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence of a direct link between Crews’ death and any specific actions of anyone involved in the altercation,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, per WOFL.