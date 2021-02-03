NFL Analyst Predicts Patriots Will Sign These Free Agent Wide Receivers

Patriots fans might want to keep a close eye on Super Bowl LV, because it could offer a glimpse into New England’s future.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on Monday predicted where 43 NFL wide receivers will sign in free agency this offseason, and his projections have the Patriots landing two notable names: Chris Godwin and Sammy Watkins, currently of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

New England’s offense desperately needs an infusion of talent for whoever winds up taking over as the starting quarterback in 2021, and both Godwin and Watkins have playmaking ability.

Barwell predicts Godwin, whom he placed in the “star slot receiver” category alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster, will sign a four-year, $78 million contract with New England.

Here’s more from Barnwell:

Godwin is primarily a slot receiver with the Bucs, but he has taken 31% of his snaps split out wide in both 2019 and 2020. He has been more effective working out of the slot, but he has the versatility and size to serve as a primary receiver around the formation. His numbers fell in 2020 as the Buccaneers slowed down and didn’t attack downfield as frequently with Tom Brady at quarterback, but the Penn State product still averaged 10 yards per target, which ranked sixth in the league.

Godwin, a third-round pick in 2017, totaled a career-high 86 catches for 1,333 receiving yards with nine touchdowns in 14 games en route to a Pro Bowl selection in 2019.

His numbers dropped this season along with his usage — Godwin had 84 targets after 121 last season — but he still was productive while playing alongside Tom Brady, catching 65 passes for 840 yards with seven TDs in Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense. He’ll turn just 25 later this month.

Barnwell predicts Watkins will sign a one-year, $4.25 million deal with New England, obviously a much more modest payday for a receiver with both durability and efficiency concerns.

Here’s what Barnwell wrote:

There are still going to be Watkins fans around the league, though, and his size and athleticism are still going to attract interest. Bill Belichick has bought low on receivers before, and Watkins would be an upgrade on the outside from the likes of N’Keal Harry if he’s healthy. Big if!

Watkins, who will turn 28 in June, hasn’t lived up to the hype of being the fourth overall pick in 2014. But he’s been a useful ancillary option in Kansas City’s elite offense, contributing enough when healthy that a team like New England might consider taking a flier.

Watkins, who’s wrapping up his seventh NFL campaign, caught 37 passes for 421 yards with two touchdowns in 10 games this season.

For what it’s worth, Barnwell also predicted Julian Edelman, who has spent his entire 11-year career with New England, will sign a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Tampa Bay in free agency.

