NFL Honors Winners: Aaron Rodgers Named MVP, Aaron Donald Claims DPOY

The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only honor being awarded this weekend.
The 10th annual “NFL Honors” award show took place Saturday night, one night before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, and there was plenty to celebrate.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the NFL MVP for a third time in his career, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald claimed his third Defensive Player of the Year award in four years, and so much more.
Here’s a list of the award winners:
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers QB
Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams DT
Offensive Player of the Year: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans RB
Coach of the Year: Kevin Stefanksi, Cleveland Browns
Comeback Player of the Year: Alex Smith, Washington Football Team QB
Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year: “Hail Murray”
— Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s touchdown pass to receiver Deandre Hopkins to defeat the Buffalo Bills.
Assistant Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator
Most Valuable Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB
FedEx Air Player of the Year: Aaron Rodgers
FedEx Ground Player of the Year: Derrick Henry
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks QB