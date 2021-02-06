‘NFL Honors’ Live Stream: Watch League’s Award Show Online, On TV

The Lombardi Trophy may be the biggest award given out by the NFL this weekend, but it’s not the only one.

NFL fans will be able to tune into Saturday night’s “NFL Honors” show, where the league will announce the Most Valuable Player, Comeback Player of the Year, both Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year and so much more.

The 10th annual show, a two-hour, pre-recorded ceremony, will be hosted by Steve Harvey for a third time.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images