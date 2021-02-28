NFL Insider Details What Jets Could Trade Texans For Deshaun Watson

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve all heard the Deshaun Watson rumors.

But one NFL insider, the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, offered some insight into exactly what one AFC East suitor — the New York Jets — could offer for the 25-year-old Houston Texans quarterback.

“The Jets could start with (Sam) Darnold, their first-round picks this year (second and 23rd overall) and their first- and second-round picks in 2022,” McClain wrote in the Houston Chronicle on Saturday. “That would be three ones, a two, Darnold and perhaps defensive end Quinnen Williams.”

Could McClain just be speculating? Sure. But as an NFL reporter for more than four decades, his voice carries serious weight. And if he writes it’s time for the Texans to start entertaining offers, as he did Saturday, it could be because he knows they already have.

In case for some reason you need the back story, Watson has asked Houston for a trade while the Texans insist they have no plans to deal the franchise signal-caller. Maybe you’ve even heard how Watson followed that up by expressed that he will sit out this season if he’s not dealt.

In addition to the Jets, the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have been linked to Watson in trade speculation.

