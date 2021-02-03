NFL Insider Floats Three-Team Trade Involving Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr

The most likely landing spots for Deshaun Watson appear to be the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

But turning a potential Watson trade into a three-team deal could open some doors for the Houston Texans.

Houston’s star quarterback officially has requested a trade, and though the Texans reportedly have no interest in moving him, their hand eventually might be forced.

Enter the Las Vegas Raiders, who, according to the Review-Journal, are expected to take calls on Derek Carr. The R-J’s Vincent Bonsignore, citing NFL insiders, says a three-team trade could be something kicked around.

“But there is a flip side to the season Carr just produced,” Bonsignore wrote. “Increased demand for his services, insiders say, could create a scenario in which a three-team trade allows the Raiders to acquire Watson.

“For that to happen, the Raiders would have to receive two first-round picks for Carr from a team other than the Texans, which they would then package with their own first-rounders in 2021 and 2022 to present a compelling offer of four first-round picks to the Texans for Watson, who has reportedly asked be traded.”

Making it a three-team trade could just complicate things for the Texans, who all but certainly could garner a better return by going straight to a team like the Jets instead of mixing in the Raiders.

This is not to say Bonsignore’s reporting isn’t reliable, but the whole thing reeks of a team or agent trying to create buzz surrounding Carr and/or the possibility of Watson landing in Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images