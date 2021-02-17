NFL Insider Predicts Deshaun Watson Will End Up With This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson doesn’t appear to be on the trading block yet, but that soon could change.

Should the Watson sweepstakes open up, it would be tough to identify the most realistic landing spot for the superstar quarterback. Plenty of teams across the league are in need of an upgrade under center, but even teams fairly comfortable with their QB situation might feel inclined to take a swing at a generational talent like Watson.

In short, it’s anyone’s guess as to where Watson will be playing in the 2021 NFL season (and beyond). Tasked with predicting the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s next step, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler picked a team that was in the quarterback marker last offseason as well: the Carolina Panthers.

“They have an aggressive owner, an aggressive GM, an aggressive coach, and they are all willing to scour the earth for one thing — a long-term solution at quarterback,” Fowler wrote. “They don’t seem sold on Teddy Bridgewater, so throwing a ton of draft picks (and maybe Christian McCaffrey?) to the Texans isn’t the worst thing. In Watson’s “Anywhere But Houston” plan, returning to the South might not be so bad for the Georgia native.”

A recent report indicated the Panthers are willing to do “whatever it takes” to land Watson, which includes featuring McCaffrey in a trade package for the 25-year-old QB. McCaffrey is one of the most gifted offensive players in all of football, but running back arguably is the most replaceable position in the game. Carolina undoubtedly would be better off with Watson and a mid-tier back than McCaffrey lining up behind mediocre quarterback.

The Panthers also could — and likely would have to — send the eighth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Texans, among other assets. So we probably should take Carolina seriously as a threat to land Watson if he ultimately is shopped.

