NFL Rumors: Alex Smith Wants To Continue NFL Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Smith apparently isn’t done with the NFL just yet.

The Washington Football Team quarterback made quite the comeback in October 2020 after spending nearly two years rehabilitating a leg injury that nearly cost him his life. Once the season ended, he told reporters he needed some time to think about what’s best for his future.

Now, it seems like he’s made up his mind.

“I’m told that Alex Smith after a great comeback year, going 5-2 down the stretch, he does want to continue playing football,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on “SportsCenter,” via Bleacher Report. “He’s leaning that way, but he’s got a large cap hit. Washington could save $13.6 million if they did move on. And many people around the league believe their answer at quarterback is not in the building. So maybe they could work something out with Smith, but he does want to play somewhere.”

There’s a good chance Smith won’t remain with Washington, though, considering the $18.8 million cap hit he comes with in 2021. He could take a pay cut, but it’s unclear if he would be willing to take one.

But will that be enough for Washington to keep him onboard? A report from November suggested Washington wanted to bring him back, but as we all know, things can change over time.

Smith looked solid in his first seven games back from injury, collecting 1,582 yards and six touchdowns (and eight interceptions) along the way.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images