NFL Rumors: Britt Reid No Longer With Chiefs After Car Accident

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid apparently is no longer with the team.

Reid, also the son of head coach Andy Reid, admitted to drinking before he was involved in a multi-car accident last Thursday that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.

Certainly, it was a distraction for the team ahead of the Super Bowl, which the Chiefs ultimately lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

And while it previously was reported that Britt Reid was placed on leave by the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday clarified that he is no longer employed by the Chiefs.

“Clarifications on Britt Reid, per league source: He was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract, which has since expired and he no longer is an employee with the club,” Schefter Tweeted.

The team in a statement said its focus will be on Ariel Young, the child victim still in serious condition.

A GoFundMe raising money for her recovery can be found here.

