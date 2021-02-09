NFL Rumors: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes To Undergo Surgery For Turf Toe

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes ran for his life during Super Bowl LV, something that probably didn’t help the turf toe he reportedly had been dealing with.

And now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be getting the ailment taken care of.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Mahomes will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair the turf toe. The rehab process is expected to take “several months.”

Source: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as turf toe. The rehab will be several months, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2021

Mahomes threw for 270 yards with two interceptions and zero touchdowns Sunday in Kansas City’s 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL playoffs were tough for the 25-year-old. Mahomes also was placed in the concussion protocol during the divisional round.

But it sounds like Mahomes will make a full recovery and be 100 percent for the 2021 season as he tries to get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the third straight season.

