NFL Rumors: Chiefs Record Super Bowl LV’s First Two COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 does not discriminate, even when it comes to the Super Bowl.

Two Kansas City Chiefs players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday’s big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter: wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore.

Robinson and Kilgore are the first two players to return positive tests ahead of the Super Bowl. The two reportedly have been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL has powered through previous COVID-19 problems, allowing the league to reach Sunday’s game. The league has been flexible with its plans for the big game, too, including allotting time to move the game back should the virus have a significant impact on player and staff safety.

Super Bowl LV begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.