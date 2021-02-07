NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson Ghosting Texans, Who Refuse To Trade Star QB

NESN Logo Sign In

The Deshaun Watson trade saga remains a baffling one.

As you surely have heard by now, Watson reportedly wants out of Houston, and the Texans thus far are refusing to trade the superstar quarterback. But reports Sunday morning from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero paint a picture of a situation that is growing uglier by the day.

From Schefter:

Watson still wants out of Houston and does not want to play for the Texans any longer, according to sources. But no matter how many calls they receive on Watson, the Texans insist they will not trade him, according to sources.

Other teams around the NFL have gotten that message and now they are waiting to see if the Texans’ stance will change, but sources both within and around the organization tell ESPN that their position will not change.

From Rapoport and Pelissero:

Other teams remain skeptical the Texans can stay the course and eventually change the mind of Watson, who requested a trade last month and still hasn’t communicated with new general manager Nick Caserio or coach David Culley, even after Culley reached out upon his hiring.

But some executives with other teams haven’t even had their calls and text messages about Watson returned by the Texans. Other executives who have spoken with Houston say Caserio has been very firm Watson is not available, leading them to believe the Texans are focused on trying to repair the relationship first.

Standoff between Texans and Deshaun Watson continues, with no end in sight.https://t.co/JW0RYrrm9s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

Yikes.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to see the Watson-Texans relationship being repaired. It seems too far gone.

If Houston does decide to move Watson, its asking price reportedly (and understandably) is massive.

