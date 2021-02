NESN Logo Sign In

It doesn’t sound like things are exactly peachy between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

The veteran quarterback’s camp “has grown increasingly frustrated” by Seattle’s lack of protection for the former Super Bowl champion, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

For those counting, Wilson has been sacked 394 times in nine seasons.

Yikes.