Top 2021 NFL Draft prospect Trevor Lawrence reportedly has drawn 17 teams to his personal pro day at Clemson on Friday.

The New England Patriots sent two representatives to watch the Clemson quarterback at his pro day, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Friday morning.

Lawrence will throw to 2021 draft prospect and Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell and ex-NFL wideouts Charone Peake and Chris Finke, per Breer.

Lawrence is fully expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April’s draft. The Patriots pick No. 15 overall and would likely need to package multiple first-round picks and players to move all the way up to No. 1 to take Lawrence. New England could be in range to trade up to draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields, BYU QB Zach Wilson or North Dakota State QB Trey Lance, however.

Lawrence is one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory. He completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his three seasons with the Tigers. He also rushed 231 times for 943 yards with 18 touchdowns.