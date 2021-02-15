NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson ‘Isn’t Getting Traded’ By Seahawks

The drama began earlier this month when rumors surfaced about Wilson and his camp’s displeasure with the team’s inability to protect the quarterback. Wilson confirmed these rumors a short time later while expressing his frustration with the uncanny amount of hits he’s taken the last nine seasons.

In fact, Wilson “definitely believes” rumblings suggesting the Seahawks have spoken with other teams about him.

Seattle, meanwhile, reportedly is frustrated with the QB and his camp for taking their issues with the team to the media. The Seahawks apparently heard from more teams following Wilson’s comments, too.

The 32-year-old is entering the third year of his five-year contract with the Seahawks and currently sports a no-trade clause, meaning the quarterback has complete control over destiny.

So at the moment, it doesn’t sound like this is a team decision, should the rumor be true.

Something tells us we haven’t seen the last of this Wilson-Seahawks drama, though.

