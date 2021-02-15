NFL Rumors: These Teams ‘Most Interested’ In Free Agent J.J. Watt

NESN Logo Sign In

J.J. Watt is past his prime, but he apparently won’t have to worry about interest around the league as he takes on free agency.

Watt last week requested and was granted his release from the Texans after 10 seasons in Houston. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year will be free to sign with any team once the new league year commences next-month.

It was reported last week that “approximately a dozen” teams have expressed interest in Watt. A handful of those teams might be more interested in the 31-year-old than the others.

“If I had to guess the teams that would be most interested, I’d say Buffalo, Cleveland, Kansas City, Tennessee, Indianapolis and Green Bay,” Peter King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. “This move would not really be in Packer tradition, though they did sign Charles Woodson at 30 and he had seven good years there. We’ll see.”

A common theme among the six teams King lists are they all reached the playoffs this past season. One has to imagine a driving force for Watt to leave Houston was the opportunity to legitimately contend for a Super Bowl. The future Hall of Famer made the postseason in six of 10 seasons with the Texans but never made it out of the divisional round.