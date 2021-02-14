NFL Rumors: Two Teams Exploring Potential Zach Ertz Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the NFL’s top tight ends could be on the move.

Things between Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles haven’t exactly been rosy of late. And now, there reportedly is movement in potential trade talks.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz, two teams have expressed interest in Ertz: the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks.

As Kracz noted, Ertz has one year left on his deal with the Eagles. He’s slated to make $8.2 million in 2021.

Ertz has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with Philadelphia. He’s earned three Pro-Bowl nods, was First-Team All-Pro in 2018 and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018.

But what’s next for the tight end? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images