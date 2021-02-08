NFL Writer Apparently Believes Patrick Mahomes Outplayed Tom Brady In Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

There are bad takes, and there’s the mess Ian Kenyon provided Sunday night about Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

The Bleacher Report writer, who presumably was watching the same Super Bowl LV as the rest of us, apparently believes Mahomes outplayed Brady in a game the Kansas City Chiefs lost, 31-9, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, Kenyon claims there is no debating the aforementioned take.

Check this out:

Mahomes had zero help tonight. From the o-line or the skill guys. Legit played great given the circumstances. Drops and pressures aren’t on him. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) February 8, 2021

In Kenyon’s defense, Mahomes didn’t play as bad as his stats (26-for-49, two interceptions) suggest. The star quarterback was under record-setting duress, and his receivers were unable to get open against a dominant Bucs defense. You also could argue that some of the near-plays Mahomes made were more impressive than any single play his counterpart made.

Nevertheless, Mahomes submitted one of the worst passer ratings in Super Bowl history while Brady earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes’ team also failed to score a touchdown despite having one of the best offenses in NFL history.

So, yeah, Kenyon’s take makes absolutely no sense. Back to the drawing board.

