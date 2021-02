NESN Logo Sign In

The start time for Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Philadelphia Flyers game in Lake Tahoe has been moved again.

The NHL has bumped the start time to 7:30 p.m. ET “due to Sunday’s forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures.”

The game now will air on NBCSN instead of NBC.

The game originally was scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. ET before the league moved the start time to 2 p.m. ET due to “no cloud cover” in the forecast.

Now, it’s been bumped back 5 1/2 hours.

