NHL Postpones Sabres Games Through Feb. 8, Includes Two Vs. Bruins

The NHL schedule will need to make some adjustments.
The league announced it has postponed games for the Buffalo Sabres through Feb. 8 after two players entered COVID-19 protocols. Buffalo was set to travel to Boston to face the Bruins in a two-game series on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8.
Those two contests have been postponed as a result, per the team.
It comes after the Sabres played the New Jersey Devils over the weekend, who now have a whopping 14 players in protocol. The Devils traveled to Buffalo and had one player added to its COVID list.
Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen were the two Sabres who were designated to their COVID list.
There’s no word yet on when the two games between the Bruins and Sabres will be rescheduled.