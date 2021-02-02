NHL Postpones Sabres Games Through Feb. 8, Includes Two Vs. Bruins

The NHL schedule will need to make some adjustments.

The league announced it has postponed games for the Buffalo Sabres through Feb. 8 after two players entered COVID-19 protocols. Buffalo was set to travel to Boston to face the Bruins in a two-game series on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8.

Those two contests have been postponed as a result, per the team.

Our games against Buffalo that were scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 8 have been postponed. https://t.co/dyn7Pi2K9B — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 2, 2021

It comes after the Sabres played the New Jersey Devils over the weekend, who now have a whopping 14 players in protocol. The Devils traveled to Buffalo and had one player added to its COVID list.