NHL Enhances COVID-19 Protocols After Several Teams Suffer Outbreaks

COVID-19 has made its way to the NHL with many teams needing to postpone games.

The league has tweaked its protocols already, and did so once again Thursday.

Players, coaches and staff will not be able to leave their homes now “except to attend practices and games, to exercise outdoors on an individual basis, to perform essential activities (e.g., go to the doctor), or to deal with family or other emergencies and other extraordinary circumstances,” per the league.

Team meetings and “social settings” are asked to to keep face-to-face interaction to a minimum.

Here are two others changes, per the league: