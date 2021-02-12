NHL Enhances COVID-19 Protocols After Several Teams Suffer Outbreaks

COVID-19 has made its way to the NHL with many teams needing to postpone games.
The league has tweaked its protocols already, and did so once again Thursday.
Players, coaches and staff will not be able to leave their homes now “except to attend practices and games, to exercise outdoors on an individual basis, to perform essential activities (e.g., go to the doctor), or to deal with family or other emergencies and other extraordinary circumstances,” per the league.
Team meetings and “social settings” are asked to to keep face-to-face interaction to a minimum.
Here are two others changes, per the league:
A pilot project utilizing data from the Player Tracking System has been launched in order to more objectively measure the manner and degree of interaction between players, and as an enhancement to the contact tracing process. The goal of this project is to more precisely determine which people should be considered for enhanced monitoring and/or quarantine based on close contact with potentially infected players.
On a case-by-case basis, and as a response to clustered positives, positive test samples will be analyzed with whole genomic sequencing to determine specific strain types and to estimate pathways of transmission between Players and other members of the club traveling party.
