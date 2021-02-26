NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins have staying power.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan on Wednesday highlighted the Bruins right wing’s points production over his last 82 games as the defining statistic of Boston’s 2020-21 NHL season to date.

Pastrnak has scored nine goals and registered five assists in 10 games this season, continuing the elite form he demonstrated in 2019-20, despite an offseason injury layoff.

“There were some people who figured David Pastrnak would regress this season,” Kaplan wrote. “Those people were wrong. Pastrnak has scored 59 goals and 113 points in his past 82 games, dating back to last season.”

The Bruins lead the NHL’s East Division with 24 points after 17 games. They won the Presidents’ Trophy last season and seem on course to enter this season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs as a contender to win it all.

Of course, they’ll rely on Pastrnak to fuel their pursuit of success. His stats, Kaplan notes, suggest there’s no reason to believe the 24-year-old star will slow down any time soon.

