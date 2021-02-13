Nick Ritchie Pots Fifth Goal Of 2021 As Bruins Take Lead Over Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Ritchie got the Boston Bruins on the board Friday night.

With the game scoreless with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second period between the B’s and New York Rangers, Ritchie found the back of the net to give Boston its first lead of the night.

The 25-year-old crashed the net and smashed the loose puck home off of the Igor Shestyorkin for his fifth goal of 2021.

For more on his second period finish, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images