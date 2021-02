NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Ritchie has struck again.

The 25-year-old left-winger has been impressive on the offensive end for the Bruins so far in 2021. And that continued as Boston took on the New York Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Ritchie lit the lamp just over one minute into Thursday’s clash to Boston on the board first with his seventh goal of the season.

For more on his finish, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photos/USA TODAY Sports Images