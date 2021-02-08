Nick Wright Finally Concedes, Admits He Was Wrong About Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

It happened. It finally happened.

Nick Wright, known Tom Brady hater and FOX Sports 1 “First Things First” talking head, acknowledged just how great the Buccaneers quarterback really is after Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

Wright has made it a point to shred Brady any chance he gets, even if it doesn’t make much sense to do so. So, it was fair to wonder how he’d react to Brady’s seventh Super Bowl ring and if he’d find a way to, once again, poke holes in the NFL’s greatest quarterback.

Amazingly, that wasn’t the case Monday during an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.”

“Here is what Tom Brady, as much as it pains me to say, here is what he ascended to (Sunday night). He ascended to a level in American team sports that there was only currently one person at. And that level is ‘I am the system. I am the championship culture. I am the winning. Where I go, it goes,’ ” Wright explained. ” … What did Tom Brady gain with this Super Bowl victory? He gained admission to a room previously occupied by only LeBron James.”

Watch the full clip below:

"What did Tom Brady gain with this Super Bowl victory? He gained admission to a room previously occupied by only LeBron James."



— @GetNickWright reacts to Tom Brady winning 7th Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/s3BvwB66oL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 8, 2021

We’re sure that was hard for you, Nick.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images