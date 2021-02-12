NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Wright built an NFL “super trade” on Friday’s episode of “First Things First” on FS1.

The hypothetical blockbuster, which Wright considers a “masterpiece,” involves four teams — the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets — and takes into account various quarterback rumors from across the league.

Let’s break down Wright’s crazy proposal.

Texans receive: QB Sam Darnold, No. 2 pick (NYJ), No. 12 pick (SF), No. 34 pick (NYJ), 2022 first-round pick (NYJ)

Seahawks receive: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DE Nick Bosa, No. 23 pick (NYJ), 2022 first-round pick (SF)

49ers receive: QB Deshaun Watson

Jets receive: QB Russell Wilson

Got all that?

So now, here’s the real question: Who says “no” to the trade?

Well, it’s hard to imagine the Seahawks trading Wilson under any circumstances, even though the QB reportedly is frustrated with the situation in Seattle and the feeling might be mutual.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio also has stated publicly the organization has “zero interest” in trading Watson, although Houston ultimately might have no other choice but to make a deal.

From purely a theoretical standpoint, the Jets even could have reservations about such a trade, as they’d be surrendering four draft picks, including the second overall selection in 2021, for a 32-year-old Wilson when they might be more inclined to simply pursue the 25-year-old Watson.

And let’s face it: Can we reasonably expect the Niners to land Watson — a franchise quarterback — thanks to the Seahawks’ involvement in a trade where Seattle conversely ships away its own franchise signal-caller?

There’s just too much going on, really, which makes the concept about as farfetched as they come. It’s a fun little debate, though, and that we’re even having this conversation highlights just how wild the NFL offseason could be, especially when it comes to quarterback movement.

Maybe for the next hypothetical blockbuster we can get really weird and include Carson Wentz and Derek Carr, as well?

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images