NYC Mayor Admits Tom Brady GOAT, Makes Strange Comparison To New Rival

Tom Brady seems to have won over new fans in high places.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio accepted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is the GOAT Monday at a press conference before making an eyebrow-raising comparison. De Blasio opened his conference with his own recap of Super Bowl LV, in which Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Then hizzoner De Blasio put NYC sanitation workers on Brady’s level of excellence for their work in removing snow in the aftermath of recent storms.

“Well, first a very-important reflection to offer,” De Blasio said in a video Forbes shared via Twitter. “It may not have been the best Super Bowl. But it has been established who’s the greatest quarterback of all time: Tom Brady. I think we have all the evidence we need … .

“But I want to talk about some other folks who are clearly the greatest of all time, and we saw it again this weekend as we dealt with the snowstorm … “the men and women of our sanitation department — also the Greatest of All Time. Amazing job once again … .”

This morning, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio called Tom Brady the GOAT, also says “the men and women of our sanitation department – also the Greatest of All Time" after Sunday's snowfall. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/IN1eovWP8L — Forbes (@Forbes) February 8, 2021

Prominent authorities often offer clunky sports takes, and de Blasio’s effort fits tradition. While few will argue against Brady as the best QB of all time, de Blasio links him and sanitation workers together in an utterly clumsy delivery.

Maybe he should stick to politics and governance?

