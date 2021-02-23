Of Course It Was Patrice Bergeron’s Idea For Bruins To Wear 90s Gear

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins looked pretty snazzy Sunday as they entered Lake Tahoe in 90s attire.

They really nailed it, too, from windbreakers to fanny packs to the “Mighty Ducks” jerseys.

Curious minds wanted to know just who was behind calling that shot. And the answer probably won’t surprise you.

Patrice Bergeron, who has 20 teammates born in the 1990s — 13 of them born after in 1995 or later — came up with the master plan.

“It was his idea and we all loved it, so we jumped on board right away,” David Pastrnak told reporters after the Bruins’ 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe on Sunday. “A good idea and we had some fun ordering the stuff and walking to the game. A lot of fun and great little bonding here.”

“We’re just trying to have fun,” John Moore added. “I can’t say this will be a staple of my wardrobe, but it’s fun. We kind of bond with this. We did it with “Peaky Blinders” back in South Bend (in 2019), and we’re just trying to have fun.”

Moore also added this fun tidbit:

“We turned to each other when we were walking in and said, ‘Man, we better win.’ You wouldn’t want to be walking out of here dressed like this, that’s for sure.”

And win they did.

