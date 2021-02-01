Packers’ Matt LaFleur Has Emphatic Take On Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

A recent cryptic remark made by Aaron Rodgers prompted the football world to wonder whether the star quarterback’s days in Green Bay are numbered.

Matt LaFleur can’t wrap his head around the rumors.

Rodgers after the Packers’ loss in the NFC Championship Game noted his NFL future is “uncertain.” This comment, of course, spiraled into a slew of hypothetical trades involving the likely 2020 MVP being floated. The brakes probably should be pumped on this chatter, though, as LaFleur couldn’t sound more convinced Rodgers will be in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.

Matt LaFleur reiterates Aaron Rodgers will be here "for a long time" as #Packers QB: "Is that a trick question? Absolutely. There's no doubt about it. You're talking about the guy who's going to win the MVP of the league. We're not in this position without him." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 1, 2021

The star signal-caller himself kind of walked back the now-infamous remark not long after it was made and vocalized the likelihood of moving forward with the Packers. The franchise’s CEO also recently insisted the future Hall of Famer will be back in Green Bay next season.

The far-fetched possibility of the Packers trading Rodgers apparently didn’t prevent one of their conference foes from inquiring about his availability, however.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images