Palmeiras Vs. Tigres Live Stream: Watch Club World Cup Game Online, On TV

Will Concacaf’s champions take a bite out of their COMNEBOL counterparts?

Palmeiras will face Tigres on Sunday in Al Rayyan, Qatar, at Education City Stadium in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals. Palmeiras, South America’s entrant into men’s club soccer’s premier global tournament, will debut at the Club World Cup against Mexico’s Tigres, which undoubtedly still is buzzing over its comeback win over Ulsan in the second round.

The Palmeiras-Tigres winner will advance to the Club World Cup final, where it likely will face UEFA Champions League winner Bayern Munich.

Here’s how to watch Palmeiras versus Tigres in the United States:

When: Sunday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2; FOX Deportes

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images