The Boston Bruins are headed back outdoors this weekend, and it brings back fond memories of some players childhoods.

The B’s left for Lake Tahoe on Friday before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers. There will be no fans in attendance, but that’s part of what makes it feel like childhood all over again.

“It reminds you of how you grew up playing the game and loving the game,” Patrice Bergeron told reporters Friday, via the team. “It’s about remembering playing with your brother, your friends, all the memories. It kind of adds a different element to the game, makes it even more special. I think that’s what makes it a lot of fun for us. It brings back the kid in us.”

Brad Marchand, who grew up in Nova Scotia, knows a thing or two about playing outdoor hockey.

“I grew up on a lake. It would rain and the entire lake would be frozen, but there would be no snow on it. You could skate the entire thing,” Marchand said. “You did have the trees and the scenery in the background; obviously we didn’t have the mountains and that kind of view, but we had a great little spot.”

For Charlie McAvoy, things were a bit different.

“My dad used to make a little backdoor rink for me as soon as it got cold enough in the wintertime, so that’s where I was playing outside” McAvoy said. “I never had played on a pond until I was in Ann Harbor (at the United States National Team Development Program). I don’t have that much experience on a pond or lake, but I’m really excited to see what Tahoe looks like and to be able to take in all the scenery.”

Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images