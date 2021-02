NESN Logo Sign In

With the Boston Bruins staring at a two goal deficit the captain stepped up.

The New York Rangers opened up their lead to two just 2:32 into the second period of Friday night’s game. Patrice Bergeron responded for the Bruins almost immediately with his eighth goal of the season that cut the deficit in half.

For more on his second period finish, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images