Patrice Bergeron Passes Bobby Orr For Fifth Most Points In Bruins History

Patrice Bergeron is climbing up the Bruins history chart.

Boston’s captain passed B’s great Bobby Orr for sole possession of fifth place in team points.

Bergeron’s 889th career point came in the second period against the New York Rangers on Friday night after Charlie McAvoy made a great play to burst into the offensive zone to allow Bergeron to tap in the one-timer from David Pastrnak.

Check it out:

The line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) and Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) doing what they do best. pic.twitter.com/dE86zoYtPI — NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2021

Bergeron can tie Rick Middleton with nine more points, and move into fourth place with 10, both of which are reachable this season.

