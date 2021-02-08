Patrick Mahomes Discussed Britt Reid Accident After Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs certainly had a distraction leading up to Super Bowl LV.
Britt Reid, the outside linebackers coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a car accident earlier this week.
Reid reportedly admitted to drinking ahead of the crash, which left a 5-year-old child in critical condition.
It more than likely had impact on the Chiefs locker room, as they fell 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke about the situation after the loss.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the child victim of the accident.