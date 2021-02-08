Patrick Mahomes Discussed Britt Reid Accident After Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Kansas City Chiefs certainly had a distraction leading up to Super Bowl LV.

Britt Reid, the outside linebackers coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a car accident earlier this week.

Reid reportedly admitted to drinking ahead of the crash, which left a 5-year-old child in critical condition.

It more than likely had impact on the Chiefs locker room, as they fell 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke about the situation after the loss.

Patrick Mahomes very thoughtful and sincere on the situation with Britt Reid saying “I don't want to say it affected us on the field. They beat us. There's no excuse for that. But you're praying for that family.” #Chiefs — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 8, 2021

Mahomes on accident involving Britt Reid: “It’s a very tragic situation and you want to keep that in the back of your mind, but your definitely praying for the family.” #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 8, 2021

A GoFundMe has been set up for the child victim of the accident.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Images