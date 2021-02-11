NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes offseason recovery is off to a good start.

The quarterback underwent foot surgery Wednesday to fix the “turf toe” injury he’s been dealing with since before the AFC Championship Game and subsequent Super Bowl LV loss.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the procedure was successful.

“Patrick Mahomes’ foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson went well today,” Repoport reported via Twitter. “No issues at all. Time to rehab, while soon chasing a baby around.”

Mahomes’ recovery is anticipated to take “several months,” but after the surgery with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, he’s expected to be fully healthy for the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Images