Add Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson to the list of New England Patriots 2021 NFL Draft contacts.

Patterson met virtually with the Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported Tuesday.

Patterson, who is 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, rushed for 3,884 yards with 52 touchdowns in 32 career college football games. Patterson had a ridiculous 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in just six games in 2020. He also caught 20 passes for 271 yards with a touchdown in his college career.

Patterson’s best game was a doozy. He carried the ball 36 times for 409 yards with eight touchdowns in 2020 against Kent State.

The game prior, Patterson picked up 301 yards on 31 carries with four touchdowns against Bowling Green.

Those are video game numbers on rookie mode.

PFF has Patterson rated as a sixth-round pick in their latest draft guide.

Patterson picked up 664 yards after contact, which ranked 16th, per PFF. He forced 46 missed tackles, which ranked seventh, per PFF. Patterson also had 16 carries of 15 yards or more, ranking ninth, per PFF.

PFF categorizes Patterson as a scatback.

“He’s unlikely to ever be much more,” they wrote in the draft guide.

PFF listed Patterson’s biggest strength as his “cutting ability” and his biggest weakness as “size/speed.”

The Patriots currently have four running backs under contract in Damien Harris, Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden. James White and Rex Burkhead are set to hit free agency. The Patriots have three sixth-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

