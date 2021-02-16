NESN Logo Sign In

Two years ago, wide receiver Adam Humphries chose to sign with the Tennessee Titans in free agency despite late interest from the New England Patriots, and the decision really didn’t pan out for any of the three parties involved.

Humphries, who is set to earn a $6.75 million salary and count $9.75 million against the salary cap in the 2021 season, could be released as a salary-cap casualty, writers from The Athletic wrote Tuesday.

The veteran wideout has caught just 60 passes for 602 yards with four touchdowns in 19 games and four starts since signing with the Titans. The Clemson product joined Tennessee after coming off of a 76-catch, 816-yard, five-touchdown campaign and three straight 600-plus yard seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s been out-produced by fellow wideouts A.J. Brown and Corey Davis since joining the Titans.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are still wide receiver-needy two years later. They currently have Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Marqise Lee, Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber on their 90-man roster.

New England signed Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Bruce Ellington and Demaryius Thomas after losing out on Humphries. The Patriots later signed Antonio Brown and traded for Mohamed Sanu, and none of those additions made an impact at the position in 2019.