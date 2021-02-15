The New England Patriots are adding a new assistant coach.
The Patriots are expected to hire former New York Jets offensive assistant Bo Hardegree for an unspecified role, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Hardegree will help “fill the void left by Jedd Fisch’s departure,” per Pelissero’s report. Fisch was the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach this past season before being hired as head coach at the University of Arizona.
Hardegree is a longtime disciple of Adam Gase, having worked under the former Jets head coach in New York, Miami, Chicago and Denver. He has experience working with quarterbacks, serving as the Dolphins’ QBs coach from 2016 through 2018.
The 36-year-old Hardegree also played quarterback at Tennessee from 2004 to 2007 before beginning his coaching career, though he never threw a collegiate pass. His college career overlapped with that of Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, who also played for the Volunteers from 2004 to 2007.
In New England, Hardegree will work under longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who also has coached Patriots quarterbacks for much of his tenure. His title has not been announced.
Gase, who is friendly with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, had been mentioned as a potential replacement for Fisch (and still could join New England’s staff). Shortly before Gase was fired last month, Belichick praised his work with quarterbacks, saying he has “a lot of respect for Adam.”
The Patriots will look to revitalize their passing game this offseason after ranking 30th in passing yards, 22nd in yards per attempt, 24th in completion percentage and tied for last in touchdown passes in 2020.
With Cam Newton set to hit free agency and only Jarrett Stidham and practice squadder Jake Dolegala currently under contract, it’s unclear who will start behind center for New England in 2021.