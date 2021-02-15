NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are adding a new assistant coach.

The Patriots are expected to hire former New York Jets offensive assistant Bo Hardegree for an unspecified role, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Hardegree will help “fill the void left by Jedd Fisch’s departure,” per Pelissero’s report. Fisch was the Patriots’ quarterbacks coach this past season before being hired as head coach at the University of Arizona.

Hardegree is a longtime disciple of Adam Gase, having worked under the former Jets head coach in New York, Miami, Chicago and Denver. He has experience working with quarterbacks, serving as the Dolphins’ QBs coach from 2016 through 2018.

The 36-year-old Hardegree also played quarterback at Tennessee from 2004 to 2007 before beginning his coaching career, though he never threw a collegiate pass. His college career overlapped with that of Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, who also played for the Volunteers from 2004 to 2007.