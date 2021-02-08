Patriots Congratulate Tom Brady After Bucs QB’s Seventh Super Bowl Win

NESN Logo Sign In

For the seventh time in his unrivaled NFL career, Tom Brady is a Super Bowl champion.

The former Patriots quarterback capped his first season outside New England by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

Despite his uniform change, Brady received consistent support from Patriots players and fans throughout his latest playoff run. After Sunday’s game went final, the Patriots’ official Twitter account congratulated the future Hall of Famer.

“Congratulations to the greatest of all time,” the team’s tweet read.

Congratulations to the greatest of all time. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

Playing in his 10th Super Bowl, Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns — two to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and one to ex-Pats receiver Antonio Brown — to earn Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time. His 125.8 passer rating was his highest ever in a Super Bowl.

The Patriots’ Twitter account also recognized Gronkowski, who won three titles during his decorated New England tenure.

And Gronk, be careful with that trophy… — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

Several current Patriots players celebrated Brady’s win on social media, as well.

💍 💍 💍 💍

💍 💍 💍

Cant stop. Wont stop.

The best ever in all sports. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 8, 2021

TB12 🐐 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images