Bad News For Patriots-Jimmy Garoppolo Reunion? 49ers Commit To QB

NESN Logo Sign In

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch put the kibosh on any rumors of a potential reunion between quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the team that drafted him, the New England Patriots.

Clark Judge and Ira Kaufman asked Lynch on The Eye Test for Two podcast whether he has any doubt that Garoppolo will be the 49ers’ starter if he stays “injury free.”

“No. Not at all,” Lynch said Wednesday. “I really believe that.”

Garoppolo seemed like a good fit for the QB-needy Patriots if the 49ers found a better starting option. Unless the 49ers can trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, that seems unlikely at this point.

Lynch did say the 49ers need to upgrade their backup role since Garoppolo has been injury-prone since joining San Francisco.