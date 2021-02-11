NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is no stranger to high-pressure passes.

But the toss he made Wednesday was unlike any other of his storied NFL career.

Brady and the Buccaneers had themselves a boat parade to celebrate their Super Bowl LV championship. One of the biggest highlights of the afternoon was a boat-to-boat Lombardi Trophy heave, which saw Brady successfully connect with tight end Cameron Brate.

Social media, as you can imagine, had a field day with Brady’s throwing of football’s most coveted hardware. Among those weighing in was Julian Edelman, who had a fitting reaction.

“This puts an alleged “dent” in the 🏆 in perspective,” the New England Patriots receiver wrote in his Instagram story.

Of course, it was Edelman who helped contribute to the dent on the Lombardi Trophy the Patriots won for their Super Bowl LIII victory. The Patriots wide receiver at Fenway Park threw a pitch to Rob Gronkowski, who used the trophy as a bat to bunt the baseball. Perhaps this incident contributed to Gronkowski having to wait so long to get his hands on the Bucs’ shiny new prize.

As the parade unfolded, it became easier to understand why Brady was so willing to throw the Lombardi. The legendary quarterback departed the festivities looking as if he’d knocked back a few. But if there’s anyone in the NFL who’s earned the right to fully let loose, it’s the seven-time champ.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images